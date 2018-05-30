Inter Reportedly Join Crosstown Rivals AC Milan in Pursuit of Tottenham Midfielder Mousa Dembele

Inter are reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele, and are attempting to hijack any move that their local rivals AC Milan are trying to make.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, via Calciomercato, are reporting that Inter are interested in Mousa Dembele, and they have already contacted Dembele's representatives about a possible move to San Siro.

Rivals AC Milan have long been admirers of Dembele, with Sport Italia claiming that the London club have already rejected multiple offers from AC Milan, but the Italians show no sign of accepting defeat in their chase of the Belgian.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Dembele's agent, Tom de Mul, recently stated that his client will not sign a new contract with Tottenham, with Calciomercato quoting him as saying: "Mousa has another year of contract and will not renew.





There is a lot of interest in him, in Europe and abroad. We'll see after the World Cup”,

The comments from his agent have alerted multiple clubs from around the globe, with the likes of Napoli and Juventus also reportedly interested in signing Dembele, as well as a host of clubs from China. With his agent openly stating that Dembele wants to leave, Tottenham may find themselves forced to settle for a smaller transfer fee, especially as his current contract expires next summer.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 and has been a key part of their side ever since. He has made 236 appearances for Tottenham, and has even added 10 goals and 11 assists. He is a strong physical presence in the midfield, with a great eye for both a pass and a tackle.





Dembele has made 39 appearances for Tottenham this season, and was rewarded with a place in Belgium's preliminary squad for the World Cup this summer, as they take on Panama, Tunisia and England in Group G.