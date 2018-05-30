Ipswich Town Confirm Appointment of Paul Hurst as New Manager On Three-Year Deal

Ipswich Town have announced the appointment of Paul Hurst as their new manager on a three-year contract, replacing the recently departed Mick McCarthy.

The 43-year-old has spent the best part of two seasons at Shrewsbury, leading them to the League One play-off final this season. The Shrews ultimately fell at the final hurdle against Rotherham, but that hasn't put the Tractor Boys off from snaring the highly-rated Hurst.

Announcing his appointment on their official website, a statement from owner Marcus Evans said; “Following what has been an exhaustive search I am delighted to announce Paul Hurst as our new manager.

“His skill, experience and reputation enhanced by his recent success at Shrewsbury had placed him, from the start of the process, on my shortlist of candidates, resulting in the need to wait until after the League One Play-Off final to reach a final decision.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to the many football people who have helped me reach an informed decision on the appointment and to the other excellent candidates all of whom, also, had great ideas to take the club forwards.

“However, having spoken with Paul it reaffirmed why he had always been my top target since day one in the recruitment process."

Hurst began his managerial career job sharing with Rob Scott at non-league sides Ilkeston Town, Boston United and Grimsby, before branching out on his own in 2013.

His work at Shrewsbury has garnered him the most attention however, with Hurst now charged with reviving the fortunes of a club who have been stuck in the Championship since their relegation from the Premier League back in 2002.