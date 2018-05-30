Report: Liverpool Makes €60M Opening Bid for Lyon's Nabil Fekir

After signing Fabinho from Monaco, Liverpool is aiming to lure another Ligue 1 star to Anfield.

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Liverpool have made an initial bid of €60 million for Nabil Fekir, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp's side are keen to bring the Frenchman to Anfield this summer and look to be trying to move quickly with the deal following their Champions League final defeat in the hands of Real Madrid.

Having been called up to the French World Cup squad, he along with all other French fans will likely want his future to be decided before the tournament starts in two weeks time in order to eliminate any distractions for the forward; and it looks as though Liverpool like the idea of doing so as well.

According to Le Parisien, Liverpool have made an offer of €60m to Olympique Lyonnais for Fekir. However the report also states that this offer doesn't meet Lyon's valuation of the forward. To add to the frustration of Liverpool fans, the report also states that unlike the Reds', Lyon are in no rush to get a deal done.

With the French side securing Champions League football next season after finishing third in Ligue 1, and with the club currently in a stable financial position, they are in no rush or under any pressure to sell their star player.

The 24-year old had another outstanding season with Lyon having scored 18 goals and bagging himself eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances. His outstanding stats earned him a call up to Didier Deschamps' French World Cup squad, and has already staked his claim to start in the tournament having scored in France's recent 2-0 friendly win over Ireland.

Having just secured the signing of Fabinho, Liverpool will be looking to add a second signing in a matter of days should they agree a deal with the French club.

