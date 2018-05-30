Man City Preparing to Offer Prodigious Young Talent Phil Foden New Long-Term Contract

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Manchester City are poised to offer promising midfielder Phil Foden a new long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, with the club also understood to have no intention on loaning him out next season.

Foden, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents to ever emerge from City's academy, earning him recognition as one of the most precocious talents of his generation.

He has two years left on his current deal, but as reported by the Telegraph, Foden is set to earn himself a lucrative new long-term deal as the Citizens look to dispel any lingering rumours regarding his future.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The England-Under 19 international is believed to have attracted a swathe of interest from Premier League clubs wanting to take him on loan, with West Ham strongly tipped to make a move for him.

It is believed that City boss Pep Guardiola has no plans to let Foden depart the Etihad next season though, with the former Barcelona manager keen to expose the young midfielder to more first-team action under his tutelage instead.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He made 10 appearances for City in all competitions last season, impressing with his seemingly natural skill on the ball and ability to drift into promising positions. He is likely to face strong competition to break into the first-team fold though, with Guardiola's squad possessing great strength in depth.

Foden could soon be joined in the midfield ranks by new two additions, with Leicester ace Riyad Mahrez said to be closing in on a £75m switch and Napoli midfielder Jorginho the subject of a failed £39m bid from the Citizens earlier in the week.

