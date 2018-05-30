Manchester City on the Verge of Finally Sealing £75m Deal for Leicester City Star Riyad Mahrez

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Manchester City are set to finally grant the wishes of wantaway Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, as Pep Guardiola looks to seal a £75m deal for the 27-year-old in the coming days.

Mahrez has long cited his desire to part ways with the Foxes and is said to be desperate to link up with Guardiola's side following his failed transfer request in January, the second successive transfer window where Leicester blocked a potential move. 

Henry Browne/GettyImages

However, the 27-year-old's time at the King Power Stadium appears to be nearing its end after all, as according to the Express, negotiations between the two clubs are close to completion after City tabled an offer of £60m up front, with a further £15m performance related add-ons.


City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is believed to have remained in contact with Leicester following their failed approach in the winter window, when they tabled £50m plus winger Patrick Roberts. 

The Foxes refused the offer as they wanted a cash only deal, a moved which infuriated Mahrez who then went on strike by refusing to turn up for training - where he was subsequently fined two weeks' wages in the region of £240,000.


Yet, with super agent Kia Joorabchian taking on the role of Mahrez's representative, the Leicester playmaker is now set to get his wish of sealing a move to a Champions League club.

Mahrez is not going to the World Cup after Algeria failed to qualify through their group, ensuring he will complete a full pre-season this summer.  

The 27-year-old notched 13 goals and 13 assists throughout the season and should he complete his move to City, he will become the club's record signing by surpassing the £57m fee paid for defender Aymeric Laporte. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)