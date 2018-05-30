Manchester City on the Verge of Finally Sealing £75m Deal for Leicester City Star Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City are set to finally grant the wishes of wantaway Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, as Pep Guardiola looks to seal a £75m deal for the 27-year-old in the coming days.

Mahrez has long cited his desire to part ways with the Foxes and is said to be desperate to link up with Guardiola's side following his failed transfer request in January, the second successive transfer window where Leicester blocked a potential move.

However, the 27-year-old's time at the King Power Stadium appears to be nearing its end after all, as according to the Express, negotiations between the two clubs are close to completion after City tabled an offer of £60m up front, with a further £15m performance related add-ons.





City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is believed to have remained in contact with Leicester following their failed approach in the winter window, when they tabled £50m plus winger Patrick Roberts.

Manchester City will have to pay up £75M for the signing of Riyad Mahrez, reports @guardian_sport pic.twitter.com/C17qhYpEiW — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 23, 2018

The Foxes refused the offer as they wanted a cash only deal, a moved which infuriated Mahrez who then went on strike by refusing to turn up for training - where he was subsequently fined two weeks' wages in the region of £240,000.





Yet, with super agent Kia Joorabchian taking on the role of Mahrez's representative, the Leicester playmaker is now set to get his wish of sealing a move to a Champions League club.

Mahrez is not going to the World Cup after Algeria failed to qualify through their group, ensuring he will complete a full pre-season this summer.

The 27-year-old notched 13 goals and 13 assists throughout the season and should he complete his move to City, he will become the club's record signing by surpassing the £57m fee paid for defender Aymeric Laporte.