Newly-appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been given the green light to bring in five of his backroom staff from Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Sun.

An overhaul of this size means that 46-year-old Emery is likely set to axe some of the existing Arsenal backroom - with famous Gunners faces Jens Lehmann and Steve Bould both being touted as having possibly reached the end of their time at the London club.

Top of Emery's staff recruitment drive were his Paris Saint-Germain assistant coaches Juan Carlos Carcedo and Pablo Villa, who will replace Boro Primorac and Bould at Arsenal.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

There have been attempts still, however, to keep the legends at the club.

Former assistant manager Bould has been asked to be a link-man between Emery and the players. The club are also hoping that a position can be found for Arsenal Invincible Lehmann.

Whatever role Lehmann is given, it won't be replacing Gerry Peyton as goalkeeping coach as that job has been given to Javi Garcia, who confirmed yesterday he is moving to the Emirates.

Also set to join Emery are Julen Masach, who will take up the reigns of fitness coach from Tony Colbert, and video analyst Victor Manas.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery is expecting to have his staff in place ahead of the start of pre-season in the first week of July - when Arsenal take on the likes of Atletico Madrid, PSG and Chelsea.





Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey has spoken of his excitement ahead of playing under Emery and his new-look backroom staff.

The Welshman told the Sun: “Of course. It’s an exciting time for the club. I can’t wait to get back there now.”



