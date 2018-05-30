Newcastle Likely to Demand as Much as £20m for Aleksandar Mitrovic With Two Clubs Interested

Newcastle United look set to demand as much as £20m for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with two Premier League clubs interested in the striker.

The 23-year-old striker has spent the second half of the season on loan at newly-promoted Fulham, where he has proved crucial to their end of season form.

According to the Evening Standard, the Cottagers wanted to sign the player permanently, and were looking to pay around £15m for the player - the price tag originally rumoured to have been wanted by Newcastle - but the London club may see that price rise now other clubs have expressed interest.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle, Crystal Palace have reportedly asked to be kept in the loop over the in-demand striker's future too.

The Serbian also has a World Cup campaign ahead of him this summer, and should he impress there, he could attract significantly more attention and begin an all-out bidding war.

Current club Newcastle United will be looking to cash in on the player as he continues to be out of favour with boss Rafa Benitez and the transfer fee could help bankroll the Magpies' own summer transfer dealings.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fulham are understood to want to make the deal happen as soon as possible before the price is pushed up too high, and the player is believed to be open to a move.

Mitrovic has two years left on his contract at St James’ Park and Newcastle will be looking to make a profit on the £13m fee they paid to sign him from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2015.





Fulham captain Tom Cairney - whose playoff goal secured the Cottagers promotion to the Premier League - called on his club to sign Mitrovic quickly whatever the price.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Cairney told the Evening Standard: "We have got to try and sign him. He is a Premier League centre-forward.





"He is going to play for Serbia in the World Cup and if he scores goals there then more people are going to be in for him. I think he loves it here and he loves the manager.”





Mitrovic has definitely found form under Fulham boss and national compatriot Slavisa Jokanovic, netting 12 goals after arriving at the London side on deadline day in January.





Mitrovic has said he wants to wait until after the World Cup to decide his future, but called his time at Fulham 'the best three or four months in my professional life'.



