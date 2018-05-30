Newcastle United Complete Permanent Signing of Martin Dubravka After Successful Loan Spell

Newcastle United have confirmed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a four-year contract.



The Slovakian international spent the second half of last season on loan at St. James' Park after signing for the Magpies on deadline day during the January transfer window, and went on to make 12 Premier League appearances. He kept an impressive clean sheet on his debut against Manchester United, and eventually helped his side finish 10th in the Premier League.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Speaking with the club's official website , Rafa Benitez expressed his delight with his latest signing and was full of praise for the 29-year-old. He said: "We’re delighted to finalise the permanent signing of Martin to Newcastle United today.



"Ever since he arrived with us on loan he has shown a fantastic attitude and great work ethic, and of course we have been very impressed with his performances for us on the pitch last season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"This was one of the key positions we had identified we needed to strengthen and had been concerned about, so it is excellent news that we are able now to sign him on a permanent basis."



Dubravka became a fan favourite during his loan spell, and Newcastle fans will now have plenty more to look forward to ahead of next season, welcoming the goalkeeper back with open arms.