'Opportunity to Re-Establish': Ex-Boss Bob Bradley Hopes Relegation Helps the 'Swansea Way' Return

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Former Swansea manager Bob Bradley has offered his two cents on the club's current situation, urging the South Wales outfit to rebuild and make an immediate return to the Premier League. But whatever happens, the 60-year-old insists that the Swans have to re-establish their identity.

Times are changing for Swansea. With Graham Potter's appointment more a case of 'when' rather than 'if', the club are filled with optimism as the idea of the 'Swansea Way' teasing a long awaited comeback.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

One man who was part of what could be considered the destruction of the club's old identity is Bob Bradley. Unfairly treated during his time in the Premier League, he only lasted 11 games before getting the sack. But now managing LAFC, Bradley admits that he himself attempted to bring back the club's philosophy.

"Hopefully they can fight like any club that goes down and find a way back into the Premier League," he told Wales Online.

“I feel it is an opportunity to re-establish the football way. I was there for 11 games and I tried like hell to get that team to play football every match.

“I didn’t take enough points. I understand that and you move on.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Potter's arrival is expected very soon, but Bradley has warned any incoming manager: the fans expect a lot.

“Whoever Swansea choose there has to be an understanding of what kind of team the supporters have to stand behind, the football they want to see every week, and I wish them all the best.”

“When you talk about the ‘Swansea Way’ and you talk about the football, it’s got to show itself week in, week out and you don’t want to be in the position every year where it’s just about survival.

“I believe you’ve got to try and play football, no matter the league or the situation.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)