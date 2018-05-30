Premier League Set to Adopt Fortnight-Long Winter Break Ahead of 2019/20 Season

The Premier League are close to confirming the introduction of a European-style winter break which will be implemented in the 2019/20 campaign, according to reports.

The Football Association's chief executive Martin Glenn confirmed to FA councillors that a two-week lay off will be introduced after next season following years of debate over whether the Premier League should adopt a winter break.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"We're working closer and more collaboratively with the professional game than at any time in recent years," Glenn said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"Very soon this will pay dividends with the creation of a mid-season break, which is a much-needed improvement for our clubs and England teams."

The introduction of a winter break is said to be in an attempt to boost the England national team, and the governing body have also confirmed that the fifth round of the FA Cup - which is usually played on a weekend - will be moved to mid-week to accommodate for the two-week rest.

Why change things? I bet the players won't get a pay cut. Plus I'm certain @SkySports won't be any cheaper. @premierleague players get paid a lot of money. You don't see our armed forces or public services wanting a winter break. #WinterBreak #SkySports #PremierLeague https://t.co/QTRDrjJoXE — Terry Arnott (@TelArnott) May 30, 2018

The Premier League's proposed break will still be less than half the time that players in Germany usually get off during the Christmas period, while longer breaks can also be found in France, Spain and Italy.

But the FA's decision to finally introduce a winter break will come as a comfort for a large number of fans across the county, with many having to abandon some of their beloved away days last season due to trouble with the weather which disrupted transport.