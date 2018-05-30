Report Claims PSG Star Has 'Called Simeone Multiple Times' & Offered Services to Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has reportedly spoken to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on multiple occasions, and has offered himself to the club.

Spanish news outlet AS are reporting that Di Maria is desperate to join up with Simeone in Madrid, especially if Antoine Griezmann leaves the club this summer.

The Argentinian winger has had a successful time in Paris, representing the club 135 times as Paris Saint-Germain dominated French football. Di Maria has enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career, managing 50 goals and 55 assists, and has been a key part of the club's success.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Simeone is hoping to use the transfer market to sign some creative players, and will potentially need to replace French forward Antoine Griezmann, who continues to be linked with a huge move to Barcelona.

The 30-year-old winger is reportedly concerned about his playing time next season, with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé likely to be selected ahead of the Argentinian by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

A return to Madrid will certainly appeal to Di Maria, who made 190 appearances for Real Madrid before joining Manchester United for around £60m. However, he endured a tough season with Manchester United, and was offered an escape route by French giants PSG, and has certainly restored his reputation as an elite player.

PSG signed Di Maria for around £44m, and may be eager to sell to appease UEFA's financial fair play regulations after signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappé for a total of around £340m.

He will be hoping that he can impress Simeone with his performances for Argentina at the World Cup this summer, as he remains a key component of the Argentinian attacking line. He will line up alongside Lionel Messi as their side takes on Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D this summer.