Robert Lewandowski Edging Closer to Bayern Exit After Telling Chiefs He Wants a 'New Challenge'

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly told the club he wants to leave, with the Polish striker seeking a fresh challenge.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another stellar campaign in the Bundesliga, with his 29 league goals helping the Bavarians to a sixth consecutive league title. The Polish talisman has been consistently linked with a move away from the club however, with both Real Madrid and Chelsea long credited with having interest in securing his signature.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Bayern are reluctant to sell their prized asset, but may well have their hand forced after comments from Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, suggested that Lewandowski is ready to seek pastures new.

"Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career," Zahavi said, as quoted by German press outlet Bild.

"Robert's motives are not money or a specific club, because almost all the top clubs would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is contracted to the club until 2021, having signed a five-year contract extension at the Allianz Arena back in 2016. His consistent form in front of goal has seen him touted with a move ever since, though Zahavi's comments are the first real indication that Lewandowski could be interested in leaving.

News of his potential unhappiness in Munich is likely to spark major interest in his services across Europe, with a number of leading European sides likely to sit up and take notice of the ongoing situation.

Any transfer talk is likely to be shelved until after the World Cup however, with Lewandowski currently preparing for the this summer's showpiece event with Poland.