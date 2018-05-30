Robert Lewandowski Edging Closer to Bayern Exit After Telling Chiefs He Wants a 'New Challenge'

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly told the club he wants to leave, with the Polish striker seeking a fresh challenge.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another stellar campaign in the Bundesliga, with his 29 league goals helping the Bavarians to a sixth consecutive league title. The Polish talisman has been consistently linked with a move away from the club however, with both Real Madrid and Chelsea long credited with having interest in securing his signature.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Bayern are reluctant to sell their prized asset, but may well have their hand forced after comments from Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, suggested that Lewandowski is ready to seek pastures new.

"Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career," Zahavi said, as quoted by German press outlet Bild.

"Robert's motives are not money or a specific club, because almost all the top clubs would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is contracted to the club until 2021, having signed a five-year contract extension at the Allianz Arena back in 2016. His consistent form in front of goal has seen him touted with a move ever since, though Zahavi's comments are the first real indication that Lewandowski could be interested in leaving.

News of his potential unhappiness in Munich is likely to spark major interest in his services across Europe, with a number of leading European sides likely to sit up and take notice of the ongoing situation.

Any transfer talk is likely to be shelved until after the World Cup however, with Lewandowski currently preparing for the this summer's showpiece event with Poland.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)