Roma Slap World-Record Price Tag on Alisson to Deter Liverpool & Real Madrid Ahead of World Cup

Roma are not prepared to listen to offers for star goalkeeper Alisson Becker, at least until after the World Cup, with the Italian club holding out for an incredible €90m for their man.

Both Champions League finalists Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Brazil's number one in recent months, with the former's desire for a new 'world-class' stopper increased since the dramatic blunders of the final on Saturday.

While Loris Karius had seemingly overcome his critics to establish himself as Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's first choice keeper, two errors leading to goals in the 3-1 defeat to Madrid has reignited debate about his future and indeed links to transfer targets, such as 25-year-old Alisson. The likes of Jack Butland and Lazio's Thomas Strakosha have also been mentioned.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Real Madrid are also believed to be on the hunt for a marquee replacement for Keylor Navas, who - despite a wealth of trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu - has failed to win over some Madridistas and crucially club president Florentino Perez.

After flirting with Premier League duo David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois in the past, as well as a failed move for Athletic Club's Kepa Arrizabalaga in January, Los Blancos seem now to have Alisson fixed as their first choice keeping target, should he become available.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool - who have already started their summer business with the £40m signing of Fabinho - are yet to make an official approach for Alisson, but have contacted Roma about the keeper, with further talks expected in the near future. The report, however, suggests that Liverpool might be put off by Alisson's prohibitive price tag, while Roma will not entertain offers before the World Cup.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The prospective €90m fee, which would constitute a world record deal for a goalkeeper, may be less of an issue for Real Madrid. However, Roma are 'desperate' to keep hold of Alisson, whose contract runs until 2021, for at least another season and will offer him a new deal with a significant wage increase.

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans will see Alisson in action during the World Cup next month, with Brazil due to kick off their campaign against Switzerland on June 17, before clashes with Costa Rica and Serbia.