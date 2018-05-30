Sevilla Defender Clement Lenglet Reportedly Set to Sign for Barcelona on a Five-Year Contract

After much speculation surrounding the future of Sevilla's French defender Clement Lenglet, the 22-year-old is reportedly set to join Barcelona on a five-year deal, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.

It is believed Lenglet's move to the Nou Camp will cost Barcelona €35m plus an extra €3m in add-ons, with La Blaugrana set to officially complete the deal on July 1st, once the new fiscal year has commenced.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Since the end of the 2017/18 campaign, the reigning La Liga champions' defence has been a major concern, with Samuel Umtiti's future at the club being uncertain, as well as Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen being deemed surplus to requirements by Ernesto Valverde.





The news of Barca's acquisition of Lenglet comes just days after news broke of the French starlet allegedly meeting with Sevilla chiefs ahead of the proposed move to the Catalan club.





As such, the Catalonian club took to pursuing Sevilla's highly rated defender, Lenglet, with his performances for Los Hispalenses being deemed impressive enough to earn himself a spot in Didier Deschamps' France squad bound for the World Cup.





When Lenglet is officially announced as a Barcelona player, it is believed he will be joining the club one a five-year deal, seeing him contracted with the La Liga champions until 2023.





As well as Lenglet, it is believed that the young Frenchman's compatriot, Antoine Griezmann, could also be set for a move to the Nou Camp, with La Blaugrana also set to pursue the Atletico Madrid striker following the advent of the new fiscal year.