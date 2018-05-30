Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Readying Player Plus Cash Deal in Attempt to Acquire €100m Spurs Ace

After ending the 2017/18 season as La Liga champions, Barcelona are keen on bringing Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen to the Nou Camp as they prepare to defend their league title in the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.

That is what sensationalist Spanish news outlet Don Balon is reporting, with Eriksen allegedly being viewed by the Catalan club as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Andres Iniesta.

As such, the Blaugrana are readying an offer in the hopes of enticing the 26-year-old midfielder from the north London club.

It is believed that Spurs, who finished third in the Premier League last season, value the Danish playmaker at €100m, a fee Barcelona would be reluctant to pay in full.





However, it is believed that the Catalonian outfit would be willing to include a selection of their players as part of the deal, assuming it would encourage the Lilywhites to relinquish their creative midfielder.





According to reports, Barca's Andre Gomes could be included as part of the deal that would see Eriksen move to the Nou Camp, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believed to be a great admirer of the 24-year-old Portugal midfielder.

Throughout the 2017/18 season, Eriksen notched 14 goals and 13 assists from 47 games across all competitions, attracting the attention of the Spanish giants who would be keen to add the attack-minded midfielder to their ranks.





And while there may be some concerns that Eriksen would be directly competing with former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, the Blaugrana hierarchy have assured the Brazilian that any move for the Spurs playmaker would not negatively influence his place in the side.