Tottenham Star Lucas Moura Reveals 'Sensational' Facilities Motivated Him to Join Club in January

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Lucas Moura has revealed Tottenham's 'sensational' facilities were one of the key reasons why he made the switch from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window. 

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with Brazil ahead of the World Cup, where Tite's side are currently based in London until June 8, where they are making the most of Spurs' impressive facilities. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Brazilian outlet O Globo labelled Tottenham's training base as the 'perfect place' to train as they revealed the north London club did not offer the base to Brazil but was specifically chosen by the Canarinha ahead of Manchester United's training ground. 

Brazil are scheduled to play against Croatia in a pre World Cup friendly at Anfield and speaking to O Globo about the facilities, Moura said: “Tottenham’s training centre is sensational. Without a doubt, the national team will be very satisfied there to perform the best preparation.

Focus!

A post shared by Lucas Moura (@lucasmoura7) on

“It’s a sensational structure, several pitch, very spacious place, giant gym, huge locker room as well. Very cosy and pleasant.

“It was one of the things that motivated me to agree with the club. I was very thrilled and excited to enjoy that structure soon.

“I was very surprised when I got to know it. From the little that I know of the training centres of the teams, it is in the top five, if not in the top three of Europe. The place is sensational.”

Warren Little/GettyImages

Tottenham's infrastructure is only set to improve with their state of the art stadium set to open at the start of next season. 

The midfielder spent five-years with PSG before sealing a £23m switch to the Premier League in the winter window, where he has since made 11 appearances for Spurs - where he scored his debut goal in his second game for the club against Rochdale. 

