VIDEO: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Posts Puzzling Message on Instagram Following Shoulder Injury

Mohamed Salah has posted a mysterious video on his official Instagram account merely days after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Champions League final with Liverpool, which could impact his availability for Egypt in the upcoming World Cup.

The 25-year-old walked off the field in Kiev in tears on Saturday after Sergio Ramos dragged the winger to the floor midway through the first half, where Salah landed awkwardly on his shoulder and was forced to withdraw from the proceedings.

#NewYork #TimesSquare A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on May 29, 2018 at 5:11pm PDT

In the days since the talk surrounding Salah has been solely on his recovery time and his subsequent availability in Russia.

Salah has travelled to Spain to undergo treatment in a bid to be fit for the tournament in 15 days time, but if his Instagram is anything to go by it appears he was in New York before jetting off back to Europe.

The winger posted a short clip of a wall mural dedicated to him in Times Square, where he is shown wearing the Egyptian shirt alongside the words #Largerthanlife.

With fans (particularly those in Egypt) awaiting any news on his battle for fitness, Salah's latest post has given very little away as he continues to leave everyone in the dark as to how he is feeling after captioning the video: "#NewYork #TimesSquare."

It did not stop the messages flooding in from worried fans as his post was bombarded with questions asking about his fitness, all of which were mixed with well wishes for the man affectionately referred to as the 'Egyptian King'.

Salah is expected to be out of action for up to 'three to four weeks' and will be facing an uphill battle to feature for Egypt in their opening group game against Uruguay on June 15.