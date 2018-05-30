VIDEO: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Posts Puzzling Message on Instagram Following Shoulder Injury

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Mohamed Salah has posted a mysterious video on his official Instagram account merely days after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Champions League final with Liverpool, which could impact his availability for Egypt in the upcoming World Cup. 

The 25-year-old walked off the field in Kiev in tears on Saturday after Sergio Ramos dragged the winger to the floor midway through the first half, where Salah landed awkwardly on his shoulder and was forced to withdraw from the proceedings.

#NewYork #TimesSquare

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

In the days since the talk surrounding Salah has been solely on his recovery time and his subsequent availability in Russia. 

Salah has travelled to Spain to undergo treatment in a bid to be fit for the tournament in 15 days time, but if his Instagram is anything to go by it appears he was in New York before jetting off back to Europe. 

The winger posted a short clip of a wall mural dedicated to him in Times Square, where he is shown wearing the Egyptian shirt alongside the words #Largerthanlife. 

With fans (particularly those in Egypt) awaiting any news on his battle for fitness, Salah's latest post has given very little away as he continues to leave everyone in the dark as to how he is feeling after captioning the video: "#NewYork #TimesSquare."

It did not stop the messages flooding in from worried fans as his post was bombarded with questions asking about his fitness, all of which were mixed with well wishes for the man affectionately referred to as the 'Egyptian King'.  

Salah is expected to be out of action for up to 'three to four weeks' and will be facing an uphill battle to feature for Egypt in their opening group game against Uruguay on June 15.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)