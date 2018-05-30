West Ham Target Will Only Join if Manuel Pellegrini Can Guarantee He Will Be a Starter

West Ham have reportedly identified Roma goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski as a key target this summer, but he will only join the Hammers if he will be the club's starting goalkeeper.

According to Tuttomercadoweb, West Ham are keen to bring Skorupski to the club but face competition from Fiorentina, who have been interested in Skorupski for a while.

The Pole currently plays for Roma, but has been forced to watch on the sidelines as Alisson, who has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool, has excelled this season. The 27-year-old made two appearances for Roma this season, and admitted that he is frustrated with his current predicament.

Elsa/GettyImages

Football Italia quote Skorupski as saying: "There’s no getting around it, I have to play football.





"I can’t accept this situation.

“I might not have played over the last 12 months, but I have improved, I am certain of that. I know that I am second choice and Roma have Alisson, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but I have to play.

“At the end of the season, I’ll talk to the directors and my agent to say I want to play more regularly, regardless of where I am. [Roma's director of football] Monchi knows that and he tells me that Alisson is too good, he can’t be left out. I understand that, it’s true, but I can’t accept this situation.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

If Skorupski does sign for West Ham, it could spell the end for current goalkeeper Adrian, who made 22 appearances this season as he battled for minutes with Joe Hart, who was on loan from Manchester City.

West Ham finished the season in 13th place in the Premier League, and will be hoping that new manager Manuel Pellegrini will be able to guide the club to a stronger, more consistent performance next season.