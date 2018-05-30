West Ham United Plot Move for Alternative Defensive Targets Amidst Doubts Over Marlon Santos

West Ham United are considering ending their interest in Barcelona's Brazilian defender Marlon Santos amidst fears he wouldn't be able to cope with the physicality of the Premier League, as reported by the Guardian.

As such, the Irons have reportedly turned their attention to Genoa centre back Armando Izzo, with the 26-year-old Italian being viewed as a potential alternative to Santos, who spent the 2017/18 season on loan with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Following the release of defensive duo James Collins and Patrice Evra, new West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Marlon Santos had previously been viewed as an ideal candidate to help secure the Hammers' lacklustre back line and was rumoured to be close to completing a move to the London Stadium from Barcelona for a fee of £17.5m.

However, the East London club are supposedly reconsidering their interest, with the Premier League outfit understood to be concerned with the 22-year-old Brazilian's physique.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite the deal for Santos reportedly being in doubt, Pellegrini still remains very much interested in Genoa star Izzo, with the Italian having impressed a number of potential suitors with his impressive performances throughout the bygone campaign.

Should Izzo make the move to the London Stadium, he will be seen as a welcome improvement for the side that had the joint worst defensive record in the Premier League last season, shipping 68 goals as they fought to maintain their place in England's top flight.