2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Morocco's Chances at the Tournament

Despite sitting 42nd in the FIFA world rankings, Morocco have potential to be one of this World Cup's surprise packages.

Key to their potential success at the World Cup, will be their manager Hervé Renard.

Hervé Renard is a highly respected coach on the African continent, and since taking over at Morocco has only bolstered his impressive CV. The French coach joined the Moroccan national team as the only manager to have won the African Cup of Nations with two different countries, first with Zambia and then with Ivory Coast. He was appointed the Morocco boss in 2016, and since then has won the African Nations Championship, while also guiding the 'Lions of the Atlas' to their first World Cup in 20 years.

The Moroccan national team coach also has a number of players capable of catching the eye in Russia. In particular, Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with moves to both AS Roma and Liverpool following an exceptional season at Ajax.

How They Qualified

Morocco were impressive in qualification for the World Cup, finishing atop of a tough group that included Ivory Coast, Gabon and Mali.

Morocco drew their opening two games of qualification against Gabon and Ivory Coast 0-0, before finally finding some goalscoring form against Mali. But a 6-0 win in the home leg was not enough to give them the momentum in the reverse fixture where they again saw out a 0-0 draw.

Huge wins over Gabon and the Ivory Coast sent the Moroccans firmly to the top of their group, meaning they qualified without losing a game, or conceding a single goal over the whole qualifying campaign.

Group Stage Games

Morocco have only ever qualified for four World Cup competitions, and the furthest they have reached was the round of 16 in 1986.

To better that performance will be tough task for this year's side, despite their remarkable qualifying campaign. They have been drawn in group B alongside Spain, Portugal and Iran.

Morocco will need to win their first game of the tournament against Iran on the 15th June if they are to stand any chance of progressing further that the group stages, as games against Portugal and Spain will be tough for the African side.

Possible Route to the Final

Morocco's best chance of getting out of their group is for Spain to win all their games, and Morocco to beat Portugal to second in the group. This would mean that they would be paired with the winner of Group A in the last 16.

Uruguay are the obvious frontrunners in that group, and would go into the matchup as strong favourites, but in the unlikely event that Morocco make it this far they will have proved that they can put in a performance against the world's best, namely either against Spain or Portugal.

But beyond Uruguay either France or Argentina could stand in Morocco's way of the World Cup final, both of whom you would expect to ease past Renard's side.

Squad List

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolves), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (LOSC)

Midfielders: M'barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke 04)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Predicted Lineup

(4-3-3) Mounir El Kajoui; Nabil Dirar, Romain Saiss, Mehdi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi; M'barek Boussoufa, Karim El Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda; Hakim Ziyech, Khalid Boutaib, Nordin Amrabat

Prediction

Morocco are defensively sound, and their centre-back pairing of Saiss and Benatia proved capable in qualifying of thwarting even the best attackers. Their ability to contain both Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ivory Coast's dynamic frontline of Wilfried Zaha and Seydou Doumbia stands them in good stead to continue that form into this summer's competition.

Morocco have more than enough firepower to see off Iran, but to take points off Portugal and Spain might be too much to ask, even if Morocco are at their best. Spain enter the tournament as one of the favourites to win the whole competition, while Cristiano Ronaldo's influence - and his goals- will be enough to see Portugal through.

Morocco have a slim chance of edging past Portugal into second place in the group, but perhaps more likely is a respectable third placed finish, having turned in some commendable performances.



