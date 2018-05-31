Arsenal Fans In Frenzy After Aubameyang 'Likes' Instagram Post Linking Borussia Dortmund Ace to Club

Arsenal fans have reacted with excitement after their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'liked' a post from an Arsenal fan account speculating on whether Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis would link up with the Gabonese goal machine next season.

Sokratis starred alongside both Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during his time with the Bundesliga side, and Arsenal fans have been clamouring for a reunion of the trio in order to bolster their chances of an improved 2018/19 Premier League campaign. Aubameyang appears to have a similar mindset to the Arsenal fans, after 'liking' the fan post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently like a post on Instagram hinting towards Sokratis' impending transfer to Arsenal

With his budget believed to be restricted to just £60m, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery will need to be shrewd with his spending, and is believed to have agreed a bargain fee of just £18m for the Greek powerhouse. Sokratis has been with BVB for five seasons, winning two DFL Supercups during his spell at the Westfalenstadion.

Arsenal's ageing defensive line has been a matter of some concern to Gunners fans in recent seasons, but at the age of 29, Sokratis should provide Emery's side with the ideal combination of experience and the desire for a new challenge. The Gunners will be looking to fight their way back into contention for a top four finish next season as they begin the post-Wenger era.

In other news, a French report has claimed that Arsenal will fail in their attempts to sign Bordeaux talisman Malcom this summer, due to the fact that fellow suitors Spurs would be able to give the Brazilian starlet the chance to play Champions League football. The highly rated 21-year-old is set to leave Ligue 1 this summer, with a number of sides poised to make a move.