Bayern Munich Ace Arturo Vidal Talks Up Transfer Interest as Man Utd & Chelsea Ponder Summer Switch

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has hinted at the possibility of leaving his club this summer, amid interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus.

In an interview with Chilean outlet Publimetro, the 31-year-old was questioned over the likelihood of leaving the Bundesliga giants this summer, and stated: "At this moment everyone knows that I have one year left with Bayern, I am very calm, I know what I am worth.





"I know when I have to play important matches who I am and that is why there are so many offers when the market opens.

"If I change my team it will be for the better, to fight the Champions League, win titles, fight important things and leave the name of Chile well standing."





Vidal has been with Bayern Munich for three seasons, and has become a leading midfielder at the club, renowned for his physically dominant displays.

Interest in the former Colo Colo man is set to be high, and could increase further if he performs well for Chile at next month's World Cup in Russia.

Given Vidal's comments about the Champions League, it seems like Man Utd is a more likely destination than Chelsea. However, the tough tackler may opt to return to his former side Juventus, who are set for a major squad overhaul in the summer. Vidal spent four seasons with I Bianconeri, winning four Serie A titles and a Copa Italia during his stay.

The Welsh wonder scored twice in his side's Champions League Final win over Liverpool, and is set to be the subject to much transfer interest in the summer window.