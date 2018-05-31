Crystal Palace Fans React on Twitter After Club Is Linked With Promising French Goalkeeper

Crystal Palace fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter that the club have been linked with a move for promising French goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

While his club side Toulouse narrowly avoid relegation from Ligue 1 with a relegation play off win against AC Ajaccio, Lafont enjoyed an outstanding personal season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 league games.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Despite only being 19 years old, Lafont has already amassed over 100 appearances for Toulouse, and has represented France from Under-16 level through to their Under-20's.

With many people believing Lafont is set for a huge career, a move to Selhurst Park could be next for him, which has excited Palace fans who have been voicing their opinions on Twitter.

Here's what they've had to say on the possibility of Lafont joining them this summer:

Good signing young talent could develop really well an asset for the palace team lacking in goal atm — Akil Scott (@akilgunner24) May 29, 2018

Yes over everyone else we’ve been linked with! Potential to be a legend! 🦅 — LudaChris (@CKypri) May 29, 2018

Ok this excites me... — Aaron Burnley (@Azza_burnz) May 29, 2018

Insane transfer coup — CPFC CENTRAL (@CPFCCENTRAL) May 29, 2018

If we manage to get diop and lafont in one window it will 100% be our best transfer window ever#CPFC https://t.co/Tjnt0s4OEv — ⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LegendLoftus__) May 29, 2018

Clearly Palace fans would be delighted should they pull off the signing of Lafont, although he isn't the only 'keeper Roy Hodgson is interested in, as Getafe's Vicente Guaita is another who is reportedly close to joining the London-based side.

With Wayne Hennessey's future at the club far from certain, Hodgson options are rather limited in the goalkeeping department, so will be keen to bring in at least on new shot-stopper ahead of next season.

In the wake of potential arrivals at the club, one mane who has been linked with a move away from Palace is their marauding left back Patrick van Aanholt, as Premier League rivals Everton are allegedly looking to revive their interest in bringing the Dutchman to Goodison Park.