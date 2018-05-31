Crystal Palace Fans React on Twitter After Club Is Linked With Promising French Goalkeeper

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Crystal Palace fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter that the club have been linked with a move for promising French goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

While his club side Toulouse narrowly avoid relegation from Ligue 1 with a relegation play off win against AC Ajaccio, Lafont enjoyed an outstanding personal season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 league games.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Despite only being 19 years old, Lafont has already amassed over 100 appearances for Toulouse, and has represented France from Under-16 level through to their Under-20's. 

With many people believing Lafont is set for a huge career, a move to Selhurst Park could be next for him, which has excited Palace fans who have been voicing their opinions on Twitter.

Here's what they've had to say on the possibility of Lafont joining them this summer:

Clearly Palace fans would be delighted should they pull off the signing of Lafont, although he isn't the only 'keeper Roy Hodgson is interested in, as Getafe's Vicente Guaita is another who is reportedly close to joining the London-based side.

With Wayne Hennessey's future at the club far from certain, Hodgson options are rather limited in the goalkeeping department, so will be keen to bring in at least on new shot-stopper ahead of next season. 

In the wake of potential arrivals at the club, one mane who has been linked with a move away from Palace is their marauding left back Patrick van Aanholt, as Premier League rivals Everton are allegedly looking to revive their interest in bringing the Dutchman to Goodison Park. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)