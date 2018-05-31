Derby County Appoint Chelsea & England Legend Frank Lampard as New Manager

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Derby County have officially hired former Chelsea and England superstar Frank Lampard as their new manager, handing the 39-year-old the first role of his coaching career.


Lampard has signed a three-year contract with the Rams and replaces Gary Rowett following his departure to Stoke.

"I've always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club's objectives with the chairman and board members," Lampard told DCFC.co.uk.

"We want to build on the club's top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park.

"This is my first job as a manager, but I've worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I'm confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board.

"I know it won't be easy - managing a football team never is - but I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Derby reached the Championship playoff semi-finals under Rowett in 2017/18 and the target for Lampard will be to oversee a return to the Premier League after 10 years out of the division.

"I'm delighted to have someone of Frank's calibre as our new manager," Derby chief executive Mel Morris commented.

"I've always been an admirer of Frank both as a player and a person, especially in the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

"That impression was only re-enforced when we interviewed him for this role, his passion and humility shone through in equal measure. The board were unanimous that he was the stand-out applicant with many highly desirable and unique capabilities.

"Few players have achieved what Frank has in his career to date. He's a winner, a leader who knows what it takes to succeed and who has the character and charisma to be a fantastic manager for us."

His move into management follow ex-England colleague Steven Gerrard's recent appointment at Rangers up in Scotland.

Since retiring from playing in 2016 after short spells with Manchester City and New York City, Lampard has been earning plaudits for his work as a television pundit. Off the field, he will shortly become a father for the third time after it was announced his wife, Christine, is pregnant.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)