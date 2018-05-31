French Report Claims Spurs Are in a Fight to Sign Exciting French Winger But Fans Are Unconvinced

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Marseille winger Florian Thauvin and have competition in the form of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid - but fans have their reservations about the star.

The former Newcastle United flop has turned over a new leaf since returning to Ligue 1 and shone in 2017/18, scoring 22 goals and notching 11 assists in the league.

His value has sky-rocketed, and RMC Sport report that Spurs have now joined Bayern and Atleti in the race to sign the 25-year-old following his new found confidence.

Spurs have raided Marseille on two previous occasions to sign Clinton N'Jie and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. Neither of those players made an impact at all when they moved to north London, but it could be third time lucky with Thauvin.

Spurs supporters have greeted the news with scepticism though, given Thauvin's previous failings in the Premier League.

I hope this ones bollocks as he was appalling when he was last in this country — Daniel Skyver (@danielskyver) May 30, 2018

Been good this season however idk if he takes us to the next level — Avi (@manlikemousa) May 30, 2018

On please utter rubbish — Daily Double (@DailyDouble100) May 30, 2018

I don't get it. What's wrong with Lucas moura? He's better than most of the players we have been linked with — Dan Panesar (@PanesarDan) May 30, 2018

Wasn't he terrible for Newcastle? — Lord Milder (@d_milder) May 30, 2018

He only spent a season-and-a-half at St. James' Park and made 16 appearances for the club, scoring one goal in the League Cup.

He was loaned to former club Marseille in January 2016 and impressed enough to be granted a permanent move there, where he has proven to be a fantastic signing.

It may be that Thauvin's stint with Newcastle was too much too soon, but with a couple more years of experience under his belt, he might feel ready to give English football another go.

The lure of Bayern Munich could be difficult to ignore, with the club boasting a growing French contingent including Franck Ribery, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso.

