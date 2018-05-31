Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Prefers Manchester Over PSG for Potential Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has admitted that while she doesn't mind the idea of her son moving to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, she would much prefer him to make a long-awaited return to Manchester.

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Ronaldo cast huge doubt over his Real Madrid future after winning the Champions League final on Saturday night, and many are tipping him to finally leave the Bernabeu after years of threatening to do so.

And it appears that his mother has made her mind up over where she would like the five time Ballon d'Or winner to go.

"I like Paris. I go there now and again. The last time was with my son when he won the Ballon D'Or. I felt very proud. Every time I go to Paris, everyone treats me very well," Dolores Aveiro told SFR Sport (via AS) before the Champions League final even took place.

"If I'm telling you the truth, I wouldn't mind, but I would prefer him to return to Manchester."

AS go on to claim that PSG have already made an offer for the Portuguese star, and the French champions would be willing to give him wages that match Lionel Messi's at Barcelona - €45m per year.

Ronaldo's situation in Spain is currently getting worse. The Spanish tax authorities are forcing the 33-year-old to cough up €28m for fraud over his image rights, the news that came to light last year. He feels that Real Madrid have not supported him enough during the course of the investigation, and is vying for a move away from the club as a result.

