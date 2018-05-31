Report: Inter Leads AC Milan in Race for Tottenham's Mousa Dembele

Inter are trying to push forwards with their move for Mousa Dembele as they aim to beat their city rivals to the signing of the Belgian midfielder.

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Inter are trying to push forwards with their move for Mousa Dembele as they aim to beat their city rivals to the signing of the Belgian midfielder.

AC Milan have been after Dembele for a while and Tottenham have fended off bids from the Rossoneri, but it was reported on Wednesday that Inter have joined the party and they now seem to be taking a surprise lead in the race for the 30-year-old's signature.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has set his asking price at €30m and Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), who broke the original story, claim that Inter's Director of Football Piero Ausilio has already flown abroad to negotiate the terms of Dembele's move to the Nerazzurri.

The same source also claims that Dembele has agreed to the deal and Inter are now attempting to push his value down, though Spurs are likely to stand firm as they seek to set a precedent for what promises to be a challenging transfer window.

The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen could all be in demand but Tottenham will aim to tie the trio to new contracts. Holding out for a good deal for Dembele would show that Spurs are no longer willing to be pushed around in the marketplace.

Inter are a much more attractive proposition for next season as they return to the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12.

A final day win over Lazio in Serie A meant that Luciano Spalletti's team leapfrogged the Biancocelesti into 4th, which now guarantees automatic group stage qualification.

By contrast, AC Milan can only offer Europa League football after finishing 6th.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)