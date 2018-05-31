Italian Report Claims Chelsea Are Ready to Cash in on Courtois With Roma Stopper Eyed as Replacement

A report from Italy has claimed that Chelsea will look to cash in on their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, with Roma sensation Alisson adjudged to be his ideal replacement.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Courtois and Chelsea's contract talks have been at a standstill for months. With the Belgian beanpole's deal set to expire next summer, the Blues may be forced into selling to avoid the risk of losing the keeper for nothing next year. Real Madrid could well look to sign Courtois, given their desire to sign a top quality stopper.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Sky Italia, via Calcio Mercato, have claimed that Chelsea have extended their interest to make a formal bid for the goalkeeper, as they look to ward off interest from Liverpool and complete the deal as soon as possible. The Reds were believed to be favourites to sign Alisson, given the arguably substandard selection of stoppers at Anfield.

Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in European football, and is set to be Brazil's starting stopper at the World Cup in Russia next month. Roma are thought to be unwilling to sell their prize asset this summer, but could be forced to part company with the 25-year-old in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has fuelled speculation that he could leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, after claiming that a number of clubs are interested in his services. Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are thought to be the frontrunners to make the signing, but the Blues' lack of Champions League football next season could tak them out of the running.