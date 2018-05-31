Juventus Consider Selling 3 Stars in Order to Fund a Move for Lazio Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus are contemplating selling three of their top stars in a bid to fund a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international is currently one of Europe's most coveted young stars, drawing attention to himself for his all-action displays in the middle of the park.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He has been continually been linked with a move away from the Serie A club, with Manchester United among the frontrunners to sign him this summer, but as reported by Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Juve are also in the race to sign him.

Lazio don't want to lose their star man and are demanding at least €120m from potential suitors if they are to part ways with him.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito said: "I turned down €110m on August 29 for Milinkovic-Savic, so €100m is not enough to buy him. €120m is ok for one leg."

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Very few clubs have that kind of cash to spend on just one player, and if Juve are serious about the player then they may have to sell some of their stars to free up funds.

Apparently, United targets Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic, and Real Madrid and Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic could be used as makeweight.

The Old Lady see Milinkovic-Savic as the man who can help propel them to the next level, and help them stay ahead of title rivals Napoli, Roma and Inter next season.

