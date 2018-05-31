Man City in 'Advanced Talks' With Napoli Over Transfer Valuation for Jorginho

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Manchester City are closing in on their first signing of the summer, with Jorginho's agent set to fly in to the northwest to conclude a £42m transfer for his client.

The Citizens have sounded the midfielder out as their top target after a great season over in Serie A in 2017/18. The Italian international was one of the standout performers for Napoli -  as the team fell just short in the title race against Juventus.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

As reported by Sky Italy, City have been locked in talks with their Italian counterparts and a fee in the region of £42m should be enough to prise Jorginho away from Stadio San Paolo - with City having offered £40m and Napoli holding out for around £44m.

The player's agent Joao Santos said: "Jorginho is still under contract but if Napoli finds an agreement with City, the player will go to Manchester.

"Finding an agreement with the English club will not be a problem considering the importance of the team. But, I repeat, that will depend on the decisions of Napoli as the player is tied for another two years.

"City are the champions of England and are one of the top European clubs. If Napoli and City find a solution, we can talk about it. Otherwise, he will be happy to continue in Naples."

Santos will jet into Manchester in the coming days to finalise the transfer as reported by the Manchester Evening News, and then could follow it up with a move for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, with a move for the Algerian also reported to be close.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)