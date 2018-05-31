Real Madrid Call Shock Press Conference Regarding Zinedine Zidane as Rumours Swirl Over Future

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Real Madrid have confirmed Zinedine Zidane will appear before the media in an unscheduled press conference at 12pm today.

Via the club's official Twitter account, the French coach will speak at the sports City of the club in Valdebebas, where he will appear alongside club president Florentino Perez to make an announcement.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

Speculation is rife about what Zidane will say. So far, people have predicted news about a possible contract extension, an announcement to say he is leaving or an update about Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale.

It would certainly be a surprise if it was the former, given his unprecedented success in such a short period of time.

Zidane has been in the job 28 months and has already delivered three Champions League titles, the joint-most of any manager in the competition's history.

