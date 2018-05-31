Report Reveals Aston Villa's Asking Price for Leicester Target as Foxes Hunt for Mahrez Replacement

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Leicester are hoping to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez should the Algerian winger complete an expected switch to Manchester City in the coming days.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester believe the 22-year-old would be ideal candidate to fill the creative gap left by Mahrez.

Villa are reportedly keen to hold on to Grealish but know that their failure to gain promotion to the Premier League, following last week's playoff final defeat to Fulham, could prove to be a deciding factor in the English midfielder's future.

According to Sky, the West Midlands club are looking to bring in around £40m for Grealish as they look to meet FFP regulations. 

Leicester are also looking at James Maddison and Patrick Roberts should the Grealish deal fall through.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Claude Puel's side enjoyed a comfortable season in the Premier League last term, ultimately finishing 9th, after a shaky start that saw manager Craig Shakespeare depart in October.

Mahrez leaving will represent a blow in their efforts to build on the foundation built by Puel, but Leicester believe Grealish would serve as an adequate replacement for the influential playmaker, who notched 12 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last campaign.

Grealish is thought to be highly sought after following an impressive season, which culminated in a superb playoff final performance as Aston Villa lost out narrowly to 10-man Fulham. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)