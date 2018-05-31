Report Reveals Key Reason Why Man Utd May Pay 'Over the Odds' for Porto Defender Diogo Dalot

Manchester United are prepared to pay over the odds to sign Porto right back Diogo Dalot, because they want to get in there before any of their rivals.

The 19-year-old has seemingly emerged out of nowhere as a transfer target for the Red Devils, with reports first surfacing on Tuesday that the club are set to pay his £17.5m release clause.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

That release clause becomes active tomorrow but United, as reported by the Times, are contemplating paying £19m to make sure they sign him today (Thursday).

Dalot hasn't really been linked with any other Premier League clubs, but the Red Devils are not willing to take the risk and want his signing confirmed asap.

The youngster will become Antonio Valencia's understudy and potentially work his way into the starting XI as he gets older.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Ecuadorian international Valencia turns 33 in August and there are now doubts about how long he'll be able to continue coping with the physical demands of the Premier League.

Dalot is a player who has always played in the above age groups for the Portuguese youth teams, and he is a league title winner with Porto and a UEFA European U17 Championship winner.

Interestingly Dalot has a sister currently studying in London, which is bound to help him settle ahead of his move to the Premier League giants.

