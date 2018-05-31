Report Reveals Key Reason Why Man Utd May Pay 'Over the Odds' for Porto Defender Diogo Dalot

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Manchester United are prepared to pay over the odds to sign Porto right back Diogo Dalot, because they want to get in there before any of their rivals.

The 19-year-old has seemingly emerged out of nowhere as a transfer target for the Red Devils, with reports first surfacing on Tuesday that the club are set to pay his £17.5m release clause.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

That release clause becomes active tomorrow but United, as reported by the Times, are contemplating paying £19m to make sure they sign him today (Thursday).

Dalot hasn't really been linked with any other Premier League clubs, but the Red Devils are not willing to take the risk and want his signing confirmed asap.

The youngster will become Antonio Valencia's understudy and potentially work his way into the starting XI as he gets older.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Ecuadorian international Valencia turns 33 in August and there are now doubts about how long he'll be able to continue coping with the physical demands of the Premier League.

Dalot is a player who has always played in the above age groups for the Portuguese youth teams, and he is a league title winner with Porto and a UEFA European U17 Championship winner.

Interestingly Dalot has a sister currently studying in London, which is bound to help him settle ahead of his move to the Premier League giants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)