AS Roma Sporting Director Monchi Considering Move Barcelona After Blaugrana Interest

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

AS Roma sporting director Monchi is believed to be interested in the possibility of moving to Barcelona to become the club's new technical secretary.

The Spaniard has reportedly had doubts over the ambitions of Roma, while Barça have 'tested; the idea of bringing the former Sevilla man back to Spain.

Monchi is looked upon very fondly over in the Italian capital. Arriving last summer, his assistance in last year's signings have helped Roma achieve Champions League qualification as well as managing to reach the semi-finals of the competition last term.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

However, his time in Italy may be short lived. According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), the director is toying with the idea of moving back to his native Spain to join forces with Barcelona, who are assessing whether or not to keep current incumbent Robert Fernandez.

According to MD's report Monchi could be persuaded to join La Liga champions in search of a more ambitious project.

His current side Roma seemingly don't have the resources to compete for the Scudetto with Juventus, and have found themselves struggling to even reach the level of Napoli. Monchi, it is reported, was expecting more.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The report claims that the way that this summer goes for Roma could have a massive impact on Monchi's decision to leave Italy. He's desperate to keep hold of the likes of Alisson Becker, Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi - all three players having been linked with moves away.

One saving grace is the acquisition of Ante Coric. The young Croatian is expected to be a world beater in years to come, and signing the 21-year-old has filled Monchi with enthusiasm at what more may arrive.

