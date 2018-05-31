Tottenham Promote New Stadium as the 'Only Place in London to Watch Champions League' Football

Tottenham have opted to promote premium seats at their new £800m stadium by stating it's 'the only place to watch the Champions League in London.' Well many a true word is spoken in jest.

Though it is true, you can't help but think of the joy it must have brought Tottenham to be able to take a swipe at their bitter rivals. With both Chelsea and Arsenal missing out on Champions League spots last season, Tottenham will be the only club in London going up against Europe's elite.

Tottenham will compete in the Champions League next season with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, so will be the only team in London to play in Europe's elite competition next season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With the 62,000 seater stadium still under construction, Tottenham will begin their 2018/19 campaign on the road for the first four games of the season.

But as soon as the currently called 'The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' is completed, Tottenham fans will be able to flock to their new home, to watch their team challenge for the title and compete in Europe.

One of the stand out features of the new ground is the 17,000 capacity single tier south stand, which was inspired by the notorious Yellow Wall at the home of Borussia Dortmund.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Another stand out feature in the £800m stadium is that Tottenham are set for a world first in football by selling alcohol to their fans from their own microbrewery. The north London club have agreed a deal with Beaverton Brewery to become its 'official craft beer supplier'. Fans can enjoy locally brewed beers, and in time, a collaboration beer is set to be brewed between the club and it's supporters.

With manager Mauricio Pochettino signing a new five year deal, and the club aiming to secure valuable first team players with new contracts, this is a real turning point in the history of Tottenham Hotspur.

And what better way to begin the new season by branding their new stadium across London at the expense of rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.