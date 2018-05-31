West Ham Set to Sign Fulham Star on Free Transfer as Contract Expiry Looms

West Ham United are set to sign Fulham right-back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer this summer, as the 25-year-old has failed to agree on a new contract with the recently promoted side.

According to the Mirror, the Hammers have convinced the Englishman to make the move from west to east London, having beaten Crystal Palace and Southampton to clinch the signing.

The former Spurs youth prodigy played a pivotal part in the Cottagers' promotion back to the Premier League this season, featuring in 47 league games and making seven assists.

BACK WHERE THE CLUB BELONGS, PRAISE GOD!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽😬😬😬😬❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ryan Fredericks (@RyanFredericks_) May 26, 2018

New manager Manuel Pellegrini is believed to be eager to oversee a major squad overhaul at the club this summer, as the struggling side look to improve upon a dismal 2017/18 season. Much has been made of the team's inability to perform in the drab atmosphere of the London Stadium, with the cavernous setting a far cry from the intimidating former home of Upton Park.

Signing Fredericks on a free transfer could be indicative of a shrewd transfer policy from the Hammers this summer, who will be eager to get the best value for their money in a widely inflated transfer market. Pellegrini will be looking to sign players in a number of key areas, but will be mindful of the stringent budget he will be required to adhere to.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are also thought to be moving closer to signing Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson, who enjoyed a fine Serie A season with his side in the 2017/18 campaign. The Brazilian winger has been capped once by his country, and would be a real coup for Pellegrini's side should he manage to seal the deal.



