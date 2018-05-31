West Ham Target Lazio Star as Manuel Pellegrini Looks to Do Business Before the World Cup

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Lazio's Felipe Anderson, as the newly appointed 

Manuel Pellegrini looks to bring in some fresh faces at the London Stadium this summer. 

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are keen to do some transfer business before the start of the World Cup this summer, with the media outlet touting the Brazilian as a possible target for the Premier League side. 

After enduring a frustrating start to the season hampered by injury, Anderson registered eight goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances for the Italian side as they reached the quarter finals of the Europa League, but narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League next season after finishing fifth in Serie A.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The pacey winger has been a key player for the Biancocelesti since arriving from Brazilian outfit Santos for £6.25m in July 2013, going on to score 34 goals and provide 42 assists in 177 appearances for the club. 

Anderson also boasts a cap for Brazil after making his debut in 2015 following his fine form in Italy that season, although he hasn't appeared for his country since and has not been named in their World Cup squad for the summer.

While Anderson is the latest among a whole host of players touted with making a move to West Ham, his potential arrival could be viewed as a possible replacement for last season's top scorer Marko Arnautovic, with the Austrian recently linked with a move to Manchester United.

