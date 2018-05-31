World's Fastest Man Usain Bolt Reveals Sensational Shirt Number Ahead of Game With Strømsgodset

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Olympic athletics legend Usain Bolt is back in footballing action for Norwegian side Strømsgodset, and has revealed his sensational squad number ahead of the side's friendly game against Norway's Under-19 side.

The Jamaican speedster is set to wear the number 9.58, which is a reference to the world record that he currently holds for the 100m race. The 31-year-old has previously trained with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, and is believed to be dead set on his ambition of playing for Premier League side Manchester United following his retirement from athletics.

Discussing his new footballing adventure, via the Sun, Bolt said: "Im here to get in shape. I'm glad that the club allowed me to come and work. [The squad] have been nice. I'm looking forward to the rest of the week. It is high pace, and that's good. If I can get a few minutes [in the friendly], then it's fine. I'm trying to get ready for a charity battle in Manchester next week.

"So a few minutes in full swing, in a good match, would be good for me. I'll try to get better, work hard wherever I can, play as much as I can. Perhaps a club sees me and decides to give me the chance."

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the father of Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic has moved to quash rumours that his son will move to the Premier League this summer, but has claimed that he will soon hold talks over his future with the club. The 19-year-old is thought to be being eyed by a number of Europe's elite sides, given his reputation as a strong emerging young talent.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)