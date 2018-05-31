World's Fastest Man Usain Bolt Reveals Sensational Shirt Number Ahead of Game With Strømsgodset

Olympic athletics legend Usain Bolt is back in footballing action for Norwegian side Strømsgodset, and has revealed his sensational squad number ahead of the side's friendly game against Norway's Under-19 side.

The Jamaican speedster is set to wear the number 9.58, which is a reference to the world record that he currently holds for the 100m race. The 31-year-old has previously trained with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, and is believed to be dead set on his ambition of playing for Premier League side Manchester United following his retirement from athletics.

Usain Bolt is continuing his attempts to become a footballer with a week in Norway at top-flight side Strømsgodset. The fastest man in history has been given the number 9.58 - his 100m world-record time pic.twitter.com/E7mTgZTANb — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 30, 2018

The worlds fastest man is training with Strømsgodset the next week. Doing his first session today.@usainbolt pic.twitter.com/sGUUjVHKK7 — Strømsgodset Fotball (@strmsgodset) May 30, 2018

Discussing his new footballing adventure, via the Sun, Bolt said: "Im here to get in shape. I'm glad that the club allowed me to come and work. [The squad] have been nice. I'm looking forward to the rest of the week. It is high pace, and that's good. If I can get a few minutes [in the friendly], then it's fine. I'm trying to get ready for a charity battle in Manchester next week.

"So a few minutes in full swing, in a good match, would be good for me. I'll try to get better, work hard wherever I can, play as much as I can. Perhaps a club sees me and decides to give me the chance."

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

