2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Peru's Chances at the Tournament

Peru will be at the World Cup this summer for the first time since 1982, an absence of 36 long years for one of international football's most iconic and cult teams.

Peru famously dazzled in 1970, inspired by the performances of Teofilo Cubillas, a player earmarked as the next Pele by the legendary Brazilian himself. After Copa America glory in 1975, further World Cup appearances came in 1978 and 1982 before the drought then set in.

For so many football fans, seeing Peru at a World Cup is a new experience and the team will be hoping to live up to their former billing.

How They Qualified





Peru booked their place in Russia via an intercontinental playoff against New Zealand after finishing fifth in the notoriously competitive South American qualifying section. That put Los Incas above reigning Copa America champions Chile and World Cup regulars Paraguay.

They actually endured a nightmare start to the campaign in 2015 and 2016, losing four of their first six qualifiers. It took a retrospectively awarded win over Bolivia in September of 2016 and an unbeaten 2017 to turn Peru's fortunes around. A 0-0 draw in Argentina in the penultimate game proved crucial, with one more point against Colombia enough to secure a playoff berth.

After a 0-0 draw in New Zealand in the first leg of the intercontinental playoff, goals from veteran star Jefferson Farfan and defender Christian Ramos secured a 2-0 aggregate win.

When qualifying started in 2015, Peru were ranked 50th in the world by FIFA. Once more before their place in Russia was confirmed they rose to 10th.

Group Stage





A challenging but competitive and open group at least gives Peru a chance of doing well.

The key for Ricardo Garea's team is to get off to a winning start in the opening game against Denmark in Saransk on June 16. That is because they face Group C favourites France five days later in Ekaterinburg, where even a draw would be considered a shock result.

If Peru have three points after those first two outings, a final game against Australia, currently ranked 29 places lower by FIFA will give them an excellent chance of reaching the Last 16.

Possible Route to the Final





Peru's most likely progression from the group stage would be as runner-up behind France. That would set up a Last 16 clash with the winner of Group D, which is most likely to be Argentina.

As already mentioned, Peru drew 0-0 in Buenos Aires during qualifying, while they also earlier held La Albiceleste to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Lima. It would be a shock as Peru haven't beaten Argentina in 21 years, but in a one-off knockout game, anything could happen.

Peru might expect to face Spain if they make it to the quarters, while a semi final would likely entail an encounter with Germany. However, reaching the latter stages is a distant dream.

Squad





The biggest news concerning the Peruvian squad has been the readmission of captain and top scorer Paolo Guerrero after a contentious drug ban was frozen by a Swiss court. The group will be largely unknown to European fans, with only six playing for clubs outside the Americas.

Goalkeepers: Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Pedro Gallese (Veracruz)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos BUAP), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (FBC Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Sporting Cristal), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos BUAP), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (AaB), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria), Sergio Pena (Granada), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City)

Forwards: Andre Carillo (Watford), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia)

Predicted Lineup





Gallese, Advincula, Rodriguez, Ramos, Trauco, Tapia, Yotun, Carillo, Cueva, Flores, Guerrero

Prediction





Firstly, Peru will be hoping to give a good account of themselves after being absent from the world stage for so long. A place in the Last 16 isn't necessarily beyond them, but with France top dog in Group C, a lack of quality compared to Denmark will probably see Peru fall short.

Ultimately, their final game against Australia looks as though it will be a battle for third place.