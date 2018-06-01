Arsenal Fans Call for Shock Unai Emery Sacking After Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid

When Arsene Wenger stepped down after 22 years in charge of Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season, fans of the club were crying out for a high profile replacement for the Frenchman.

Unai Emery was appointed weeks later after a long recruitment process that saw Mikel Arteta linked heavily with the job, only to be surpassed by Emery at the last hurdle. But after just a week in the job, news coming from Real Madrid has left some fans calling for another managerial switch after Zinedine Zidane stepped down as manager of Los Blancos on Thursday.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Arsenal fans, it seems, would have loved to have see the legendary French manager take the reins at Arsenal after his unprecedented third successive Champions League win in two and a half years with the Spanish side.

Here's what some had to say on social media.

Arsenal should have waited instead of hiring Emery. Zidane is free right now. — samir (@GbengaSanusi_) May 31, 2018

BREAKING:

On hearing Zidane's retirement, Arsenal fires Unai Emery as their manager on suspicion of future poor management. 😂 — Rhay 🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@rhaydden) May 31, 2018

Zidane resigned 😲😲😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

Now I regret on why did we sign emery a week earlier 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/OAunWJfSqA — LadyGooner🔴⚪️💎⚽️🎾 (@PriyaFast12) May 31, 2018

I feel like Arsenal should've waited before they signed Emery now🤷🏽‍♂️ Zidane would've got rid of alot of our bang on average players — Lejaun.Perry (@lps_yolo) May 31, 2018

@Arsenal please sack Unai Emery and Appoint Zidane today! — B IL LI O N A I R E (@tweetchetam) June 1, 2018

Zidane said at his press conference on Thursday that he will not be looking to manage another club immediately after leaving Real Madrid.