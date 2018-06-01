Arsenal Fans Call for Shock Unai Emery Sacking After Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

When Arsene Wenger stepped down after 22 years in charge of Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season, fans of the club were crying out for a high profile replacement for the Frenchman.

Unai Emery was appointed weeks later after a long recruitment process that saw Mikel Arteta linked heavily with the job, only to be surpassed by Emery at the last hurdle. But after just a week in the job, news coming from Real Madrid has left some fans calling for another managerial switch after Zinedine Zidane stepped down as manager of Los Blancos on Thursday.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Arsenal fans, it seems, would have loved to have see the legendary French manager take the reins at Arsenal after his unprecedented third successive Champions League win in two and a half years with the Spanish side.

Here's what some had to say on social media.

Zidane said at his press conference on Thursday that he will not be looking to manage another club immediately after leaving Real Madrid.

