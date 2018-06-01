Arsenal Linked With Club Record £60m Swoop for Star Bayern Munich Midfielder

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly wants the Gunners to break their transfer record again this summer in order to bring Bayern Munich and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso to the club.

Tolisso only joined Bayern last summer in a big money move worth up to €47m (£41m), but Emery is apparently targeting the 23-year-old as part of a midfield rebuild, with Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere on course to leave the club at the end of the month.

According to an 'exclusive' obtained by Calcio Insider, Emery is keen on Tolisso for £60m.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

That is more than the £56m the Gunners paid for current record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and would represent a third straight transfer window in which the club record has been broken following the £46.5m capture of Alexandre Lacazette last summer.

However, despite apparently being willing to let Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal and a handful of others go this summer, Calcio Insider claims Bayern don't want to sell Tolisso at any cost.

Exactly how much truth there is to the rumour remains to be seen. The story is very much that Emery is driving the alleged pursuit, despite the growing influence of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat at the Emirates Stadium.

Following Arsene Wenger's departure and the club restructuring, control in the transfer department has shifted to Mislintat.

Emery's role is that of coach. And although the Spaniard's opinion won't be discounted, him actually driving the pursuit of a player, doing the bidding etc, is highly unlikely.

