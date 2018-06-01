Besiktas Drop Interest in Brazilian Attacking Star to Leave Liverpool as Frontrunners

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as frontrunners in pursuit of Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca this summer, with Jurgen Klopp in the market for new recruits to strengthen his squad following an impressive season.

Talisca has spent the last two seasons on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas from Benfica, and Portuguese outlet Record report that the Istanbul-based side have passed up the chance to sign the Brazilian permanently in a cut-price deal.

It is said that a clause was included in the two-year loan deal which would have enabled Besiktas to secure the long-term services of Talisca for just €21m, a modest fee in the current market considering the reputation that the Brazilian has established in Istanbul.

That buyout clause reportedly expired on May 31, however, and Besiktas’ failure to meet the expiry date indicates that the Turkish side are not interested in pursuing a permanent transfer for their loan star.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The developments have apparently left Liverpool at the head of the queue to swoop for Talisca, although any move from Jurgen Klopp’s side can be expected to cost significantly upwards of the €21m opportunity which Besiktas have apparently snubbed.

The attacker has scored an impressive 27 goals in 55 appearances during his two-year stint in Turkey, which has supposedly earned Talisca a host of admirers around the continent.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a productive 2017/18 campaign, contributing 14 goals in 33 Super Lig appearances as his side disappointingly finished fourth in the table, whilst also recording four strikes in eight Champions League outings.

Talisca's flair and creativity could provide strong competition for the fearsome front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and the irrepressible Mohamed Salah. 

