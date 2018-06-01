Juventus Offer Veteran Duo New Contracts & Start Talks With Genoa Over Goalkeeper Mattia Perin

Juventus are reportedly set to hand new contracts to veteran duo Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini and are eyeing up a deal for Genoa and Italy goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian defensive duo Barzagli and Chiellini have been awarded new deals as they look to see out their playing careers with the Italian giants.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Barzagli, 37, has been offered a one-year extension, while Chiellini is set to sign a two-year deal with the club. The report from Italy also says that Chiellini will have a place on the Juventus board available to him when he retires, due to the fact that the defender holds a degree in economics.

The defender turns 34 in August and will be grateful to have his post-playing career sorted as he enters the final two seasons of his playing career.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With some key members of Juventus' squad of recent years departing this summer, the move to retain Barzagli and Chiellini will provide some much-needed stability for Juventus during a period of transition.

It has been confirmed that legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is moving on, as are defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah. Claudio Marchisio has also been heavily linked with a move away.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport in Italy claim that Juventus are meeting with the agents of Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin, with both parties working to agree a potential move this summer.

The 25-year-old made 38 appearances for Genoa last season and has seemingly done enough to catch the eye of Juventus officials as they look to replace the outgoing Gianluigi Buffon.