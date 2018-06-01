Lionel Messi Reveals the Best Decision of His Career & Chooses Surprising Best Goal

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has revealed that the best decision of his entire career was to stick it out at Camp Nou as a youngster when he was struggling with life a very long way from home in Argentina.

Messi famously joined Barça at the age of 13 after relocating to Spain from his home city of Rosario. Initially, the whole family made the continental switch, but eventually his mother and siblings returned to Argentina, leaving a young Messi homesick.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Speaking to FIFA TV about the 'best' things in his life, Messi explained that his best decision was: "Staying in Barcelona when things were really tough because of everything I was going through, because of how difficult it was...the distance [from home], deciding to keep chasing my dream."

Messi, who some of his youth team colleagues apparently thought was mute because he was so timid and quiet, persevered. Five Ballon d'Or awards later, it was definitely worth it.

Perhaps surprisingly, Messi's choice for his best goal was not any of the individual wonder strikes he has scored in his career to date, but a simple header, opting for his goal in the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United in Rome.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It was the first Champions League final Messi had played in, having missed out in 2006 because of injury, and his goal secured the 2-0 win for Barça against the reigning champions.

Messi picked Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas as the best goalkeepers he has faced.

As for the best thing about being a footballer: "Being able to enjoy a profession I've liked since I was a boy and being able to do it in front of lots of people."

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

This summer, Messi will be aiming to finally to win an elusive international trophy with Argentina.