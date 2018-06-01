Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Emerges on Real Madrid Radar in Hunt for Zidane Replacement

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Real Madrid have been tipped to chase Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as they begin their hunt for to replace Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, after the Frenchman announced his shock resignation this week, just days after winning a third Champions League title in three years.

Real have been linked with Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, with no release clause in the Argentine's contract and no ceiling as to the compensation fee that Spurs could demand, it may prove impossible to prise him away from White Hart Lane.

According to The Sun, Klopp is also of interest to Real. The tabloid claims Liverpool are 'bracing themselves' for an approach, with the reigning European champions said to be impressed by Klopp's personality and strength of character, tools required for the job.

It comes just days afer Klopp faced the Madrid side in the Champions League final.

However, like Pochettino at Spurs, Klopp is tied to a long-term contract at Anfield. His deal won't expire until 2022 and the Reds will be desperate to keep hold of the 50-year-old German.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

Would Klopp be willing to walk away from Liverpool? It seems unlikely.

After reaching the Champions League final, he and the club are already building for next season. Naby Keita will soon be arriving at the club after his transfer from RB Leipzig was initially agreed a year ago and will be joined in a new look midfield by Brazilian star Fabinho.

A deal for exciting Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir also looks like it will soon be over the line.

The Reds are also thought to be in the market for a number one goalkeeper following Loris Karius' goal-gifting errors in the Champions League final, with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Roma's Alisson two of the main names in the frame.

