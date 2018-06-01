Liverpool Legend Jan Molby Claims Reds Will Try to Sign France Star Before World Cup

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has claimed that France international Nabil Fekir - who has already expressed a strong desire to move to Anfield - will sign for the Premier League side before the forthcoming World Cup in Russia.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo, Molby claimed: "Nabil Fekir is clearly a player they [Liverpool] want and will hope to tie up a deal before the World Cup."

The Dane was full of praise for the 24-year-old Frenchman, saying: "Fekir is very much in line with the attacking players we have at the club, at being able to handle the ball at a high tempo and play at a high tempo, being cute and with a sharp mind."

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir had an outstanding season for Ligue 1 side Lyon - his 18 league goals were a major reason why they finished in third place, thus qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Molby also hailed AS Monaco star Fabinho, who has already been signed by the Reds, describing him as a 'typical Jürgen Klopp player'.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

"Fabinho has nearly everything you need in a modern midfield player, being mobile, young and a good reader of the game," said Molby.

"He is always where you want your midfield player to be, and is never out of position. He doesn't do things for the sake of doing them, he keeps it simple, he is mobile, he doesn't commit an awful lot of fouls."

Overall, the former Denmark star sounded optimistic about next season, predicting more exciting moments after the Reds finished fourth in the Premier League before losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

He added: "Like 99% of Liverpool fans, I'm already looking forward to next season. We can only expect more of the same, more excitement, more great games and great moments."

