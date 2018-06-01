Man Utd Star Set to Reject Contract Offer as He Considers Future Amid West Ham & Leicester Interest

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini looks increasingly likely to leave the club as a free agent as he mulls over the club's offer a new contract and proposal from elsewhere.


According to The Times, Fellaini is keen to have his future sorted before the start of the World Cup later this month and has three known offers on the table. Uncertainty over his Old Trafford future has been brewing since last year.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The reported offer to the 30-year-old from United is said to be a 12-month contract with the option of a further 12 months that can be triggered by the club. Fellaini is said to be seeking a weekly wage of £100,000 and regular first team football.

The Times notes that there is an offer from AC Milan, as well as an un-named 'British club'. Both West Ham and Leicester have been linked with the Belgian in recent weeks, so this is a chance this mystery domestic club could be one of them.

Both the offer from Milan and the 'British club' are said to be for two years, double the initial length of contract that United are prepared to hand out. That could be a factor in his decision.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

CalcioMercato claims there might be a problem with the Milan offer, though. The suggestion is that Fellaini is asking for too much money - around €7m annually in basic wages, plus bonuses and agent commission - causing the fallen Serie A giant to cool their interest.

Fellaini's 2017/18 was largely plagued by injury, limiting him to just five Premier League starts.

If his future is not sorted before the World Cup begins, his performances at the tournament could be crucial as it will serve as a 'shop window' to show off his ability to potential suitors.

