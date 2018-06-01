Matteo Darmian Set to Undergo Juventus Medical on Friday Ahead of Man Utd Exit

Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian is set to leave Old Trafford and return to his homeland, with a medical scheduled for Friday ahead of a move to Juventus.

A deal has been agreed between the two clubs and Sportitalia (via the Mirror) reports that Darmian flew into Milan on Thursday. He is expected in Turin on Friday and Juventus may announce the signing by the end of the day.

Darmian is set to join Juventus. [BBC Sport] pic.twitter.com/FEAAixsxwv — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) May 29, 2018

Darmian is likely to fetch a fee of £10.6m - a loss of approximately £2m on the fee that United paid Torino for his services in 2015.





The 28-year-old never established himself as a regular first team player at Old Trafford under either Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho. He made just 17 appearances for the Red Devils this season as Ashley Young kept him out of the team.

In three years at United, Darmian played 85 games in all competitions, scoring just once. He did win three major honours: the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Darmian at his peak was a player everyone wanted. Despite a few years in the wilderness, I think he's the kind of player that can rediscover his form back home in Italy. For €12m it's worth a try and a decent investment for us. — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) May 31, 2018

He was part of the Italian squad for the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, but the Azzurri failed to qualify for this summer's tournament and Darmian hasn't featured for his country since the decisive draw with Sweden.

19-year-old Porto defender Diogo Dalot is set to become United's newest full back.

With Stephan Lichtsteiner set to leave Juventus, the acquisition of Darmian will bolster their full back options and Max Allegri will hope his countryman can recapture the form that earned him a move to England.

Before Torino, Darmian played for Palermo, Padova and AC Milan.