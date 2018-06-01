Out of Favour Liverpool Striker Linked With Shock Move to Turkish Super Lig Side Besiktas

Following their Champions League final heartbreak last week, Liverpool are expected to be incredibly active in the transfer market this summer, with a host of players potentially coming and going at Anfield.

One such player that could be on his way out of the Merseyside club is former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge after the 28-year-old striker found himself on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Birmingham-born striker had a half season loan spell with West Brom as an attempt to help him find form, although injury saw his chances limited, and he returned to his parent club having failed to register a single goal.

Subsequently, Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas have registered an interest in Sturridge, with the Black Eagles viewed as the ideal club to help jumpstart his stalling career, as reported by Turkish sports publication FotoMac.

According to reports emanating from Turkey, Sturridge's representatives have held talks with Besiktas, with the England striker looking to turn around his run of bad fortune after being relegated to a squad player at Anfield and failing to make England's World Cup squad.

Currently Besiktas, who finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season, boast a considerable amount of former big name players, including Ricardo Quaresma, Alvaro Negredo, Pepe and Ryan Babel, three of whom have spent time in the Premier League.