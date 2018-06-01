PHOTOS: Puma Launch 'Illuminate' Colour Update to be Worn by Griezmann, Aguero & More at World Cup

Puma have launched the striking 'Illuminate' colour updates for Puma Future and Puma One boots that will be worn by the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero, Marco Reus and others at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

'Illuminate' is described by Puma as 'a stunning new iridescent colourway and graphic makeover that reflects that pulse of energy that surges through the minds of football geniuses as they receive the ball and create those game changing moments of excellence.'

Image by Jamie Spencer

Picture: Future (L), One (R)

The Future, to be worn by Griezmann, Reus and Giovanni Lo Celso, retains its unique 'truly customisable fit' design, allowing the wearer to lace the boots any way they want.

This latest edition of the Future takes that even further, with lace holes spaced closer together to given even more lacing possibilities than before. The evoKnit sock has also been further refined for an even more secure fit around the ankle for the wearer to remain agile.

It has been designed for the 'most instinctive and unpredictably creative players on pitch.'

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

The Puma One, for Aguero, Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal, Stephan Lichtsteiner and others, is designed to improve every aspect of a player's game, from touch, to striking, to speed.

The lightweight boot allows for increased top speed and the new stud configuration facilitates quick turns and bursts of pace. The perfect feel and touch is also taken into account by the use of soft K-leather and special 3D dots incorporated for better grip on the ball.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Illuminate the game. The PUMA FUTURE and ONE Illuminate boots will be worn by PUMA stars Griezmann and Aguero throughout this summer's tournament. Get yours NOW at uk.puma.com #NewLevels